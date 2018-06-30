Expect nationwide moderate rains on Saturday – NiMet



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate rains over the central states of the country throughout Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience prospects of moderate rains throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy to partly cloudy situation with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Kebbi during the morning hours.

“Northern states will also experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 36 and 22 to 24 respectively.

“Chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most part of the country are likely to prevail in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts. (NAN)