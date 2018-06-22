When executive power overrides king’s order

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE ripple effect created by the review of the 1959 Olubadan chieftaincy declaration in Ibadan traditional institution continues to produce unending cycles as the paramount ruler of the city, His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, banned masquerade dance in the compounds of his estranged high chiefs, who were promoted to crown-wearing kings by the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi about two years ago.

The move by the monarch appears to be a pound of flesh the Olubadan took from the new kings to further register his displeasure over their new status as kings.

Egungun or masquerade festival is a yearly ritual in the city for ages. During this period, the masquerade goes to the traditional homes of all the high chiefs turn by turn. It is usually a big event and display of cultural heritage of the people.

The monarch, Senator Rashidi Ladoja on one hand, the new kings and Governor Ajimobi on the other hand, are at daggers drawn over the controversial review of the Olubadan declaration which is still in court

Olubadan bares fangs

Citing security concerns, the monarch in a statement said: “As the chief custodian of our culture and tradition, I also owe it a duty to work in tandem with the law enforcement agents not to turn the celebration of our custom and tradition into a theatre of war.”

He also appealed to other stakeholders to cooperate with law enforcement agents by operating within the ambit of law.

New kings fight back

But, in a swift reaction, in a statement signed by Oba Balogun, who is next in hierarchy to Olubadan, described the statement credited to the Olubadan as uncalled for and an attempt to fight tradition, insisting that they would resist it.

Balogun said: “Our attention has been drawn to the directive by our revered father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, that the usual annual masquerade dance in our residences would not hold this year due to a phantom security threat, a directive we reject in its entirety.

“As far as we are concerned, the directive was arbitrary use of power and authority, we won’t take it. Our father (Olubadan) wants to distort and destroy the tradition and wants to use us to fight tradition, but, we won’t succumb to his antics. The same Olubadan solicited for the hosting of the Egungun authority from the late Oba Odugade Odulana when he was about five steps away from his present position and his request was granted.

“We, therefore, tend to ask him that: of what benefit would his outrageous order be to him? Except for extraneous reason as we just pointed out, how can one explain that security would be threatened only when the masquerades come to dance in our residences and not when they went to his palace?

“It is on record that whenever the security and peace of the ancient city is threatened as we had some years ago, the annual Egungun festival was not allowed to hold at all in the entire Ibadanland and not that a section of the city was segregated as being canvassed by our revered monarch. Even at that, the cancellation was at the instance of the state government, the custodian of every apparatus of security.

“As the members of Olubadan-in-Council, we were not part of the decision and we won’t take it and the Egungun authority will not likely take it. This was our decision at the meeting held in my place on Sunday on the issue. It was our resolve that the Olubadan is trying to use everything to fight the government, because the government has among its responsibilities, the protection of the people’s tradition, but, we will not allow ourselves to be used to either fight the government or the tradition.

“Hosting the Egungun is our right and confers on us responsibility by virtue of our positions as High Chiefs and Obas, it costs us money, which we happily do on annual basis, so why the sole imposition on himself as the only one to host the annual Egungun festival?

“We resolved at the meeting as well that those of us that are statutorily bound, tradition-wise to host the masquerades will do so with my family hosting them on Wednesday, while Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin will have his turn this Saturday.

“It is pertinent at this juncture to alert the security agents in the state to be alert to their responsibilities and ensure that the pervading peace and tranquility being enjoyed in Ibadan city and the state at large, is not ruptured and peradventure, if there’s a threat to peace and security during the current Egungun festival in Ibadan, they should know the quarters to beam their searchlight,” the statement added.

Government backs new kings

In what appears to be solidarity for the new kings and cancellation of Olubadan’s directive, the Oyo State Government appealed to the custodians of the Egungun festival in the state not to renege on their promise of celebrating a festival devoid of violence and hooliganism.

The government said that peace, security and safety have been consistently at the fore during the series of stakeholders’ meetings involving heads of masquerades across the state (the Olori Alaagba), the Aare Isese from all the geographical zones of Oyo State and custodians of the masquerades with government officials at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, saying that representatives of the government’s security department have always been in attendance at such meetings preceding the 2018 Egungun season.

The government, in a joint statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun and the Special Adviser to Governor Ajimobi on Community Relations, Alhaji Bidemi Siyanbade, stated that another stakeholders’ meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 20 at 12 noon to further deliberate and consolidate the modalities and conduct of masquerades during the 2018 Egungun Festival to give it the prominence it deserves and promote its rich cultural values and tourism potentials.

The government disclosed that 23 out of the 27 egunguns in the state have signed a non-violence pact with the Oyo Police Command, stressing that it has also secured the commitment and readiness of the security agencies in the state to maintain peace, law and order during the period of the Egungun festival.