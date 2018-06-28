Ex-militants accuse contractor of disappearing with empowerment fund

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—About 30 ex- militants have urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Presidential Amnesty Office in Abuja to arrest their trainer on poultry and fishery production, who allegedly disappeared with funds meant to empower them at the end of their training programme.

A petition by Prince Meshack Bebenimibo and Money Presley, on behalf of the 30 ex- militants, alleged that they had completed their training programme since July 2017, adding that the Managing Director of the firm, Mr Tamuno, who was to have released their empowerments to them to start their own businesses had allegedly disappeared.

The petition which was also addressed to the Department of State Services, DSS, enjoined the various security agencies and the amnesty office to recover the money allegedly released by the amnesty office to Tamuno.

When contacted on phone, Mr Tamuno said “I travelled for health reasons. I was down for about four months, but I am back now. The group that wrote the petition is in Warri. In Sapele, there are 19 of them and I have empowerment for them.”

in Sapele. The monetization amnesty said they should give to each person is N180,000 but my consultant gave them N50,000. This is one things that happens when you are not around.

“I had asked somebody to seek out a land for Warri people, they are 11 of them. Although time is gone but I will seek all of them out. If you don’t do things yourself , people will not do it well for you,” he assured.