Ex-Kwara lawmakers back Saraki, Ahmed; describe Police probe as confusing

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Former lawmakers, on the platform of Kwara State Forum of Ex-Legislators, rose, yesterday, in defense of President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over an alleged plot to link them to the activities of kidnappers and cultists, who were arrested in some parts of Ilorin, the state capital

A statement by the Forum’s Chairman and Secretary, Layi Ayinde and Isiaka Mogaji, respectively, in Ilorin, described investigation by the Police as that of “a confused law enforcer.”

The forum described the alleged attempt by the Police to alter confessional statement of the arrested cultists as a threat to democracy in the country.

The statement read: “We are aware that the suspects, who are now in Abuja, were arrested on May 5 for the offences of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

“After the completion of investigations, the Police addressed a press conference on May 10. During the press conference, the Police emphasised the fact that it was ready to arraign the suspects in court.

“On May 16, rather than taking the suspects to court, the Police decided to take them to Abuja on the order of the Inspector General of Police.

“What is logically deductible from the narrative above is that there is no ongoing investigation by the Police on the case involving the suspects.

“Therefore, the claim by the IGP that the statement by the Senate President could jeopardise investigation is totally false.”

The forum called on Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy. It also called for immediate return of the suspects to the state to commence their trial in a court of competent jurisdiction within the state in the interest of justice.