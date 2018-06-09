Ex-boxing champion, Oboh counsels Nigerian youths

A retired boxer, Peter Oboh has advised Nigerian youths to engage themselves in productive careers to avoid being idle.

Reacting to President Buhari’s widely condemned comment that Nigerian youths are lazy Oboh said, “Nigerian youths might not be that lazy, however, when an able bodied man is unemployed and idle he might be termed lazy.”

He noted that “most Nigerian youths desire to become super stars in sports and show business which is very encouraging but the fact remains that only a few out of the millions have actually made it big, those that have failed will be relegated to the back seat for the rest of their lives if they never had plan B as back up.”

The boxing champion who fought mainly in Europe, winning the British light heavyweight and the Commonwealth titles before calling it quits in 2006, however, advised the youths who have passion for sports, acting and music to always have back up plans in addition to availing themselves of the opportunity to acquire basic education.“