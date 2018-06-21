Ex-Adamawa gov, Nyako, loses wife

YOLA— Hajiya Zainab Nyako, wife of the former Adamawa State Governor, died yesterday in Yola, aged 63.

Late Zainab died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, after she collapsed and was rushed there following an undisclosed illness.

Late Zainab floated a popular pet programme, Women Empowerment Education Initiative, WEEIN, which empowered thousands of women in the state during the tenure of her husband.

She has since been laid to rest at the family cemetery within Murtala Nyako’s country home in Jimeta, in a ceremony attended by crowds of Nyako’s supporters, sympathisers, associates, government officials as well as beneficiaries of her pet project.