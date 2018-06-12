eVoting begins for over 100 NHEA Award nominees

By Chioma Obinna

It has been confirmed that eVoting has begun for over 100 organisations and individuals nominated for the 5th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards.

Some of the nominees include: Abia State, Adamawa State, Diamond Bank, Sterling Bank, Access Bank, University College Hospital Ibadan, University Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Lagoon Hospital, St. Nicholas Hospital, Clinix, Pathcare, Afriglobal, Nordica Fertility Centre, The Bridge Clinic, Lily Hospitals, Warri, Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, among others.

The electronic voting for winners commenced June 8 and will end June 18, 2018. The voting portal can be accessed on the award website, NHEA website. Winners will be announced at a grand ballroom ceremony on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos, NHEA Director of Communication, Marketing and Strategy,Moses Braimah said: “We received over 2,500 nominations from the public. The jury is expected to use the number of votes cast and report of the team of experts that will visit nominated facilities to decide the winners.”

He explained that NHEA, the Oscar of Nigerian healthcare, is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organisations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the last one year.

In addition, it will recognise the rapid growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector, the role of technology and the capacity of organisations and individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.

NHEA is supported by PharmAccess Foundation. The award is organised by Global Health Project and Resources, GHPR in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.