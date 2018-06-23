Eriyotomi solicits PDP Agbarha-Warri leader support on political ambition

Warri House of Representatives hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Thomas Eriyotomi has paid a consultative visit to the PDP Agbarha Warri leader, Dr Israel N Abido, at his residence in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

In his thought-provoking speech, the Warri-based Itsekiri born philanthropist cum politician explained that he was contesting for the seat at the National Assembly in the interest of the three Warri local government areas, promising to be accountable to the people if given the mandate to serve them as their representative at the House of Representatives in 2019.

”It is our project. So you people should make history by effecting a change in the system at the delegates election with your votes for me at the primaries” .

While saying that without politics he has positively touched the lives of many, Chief Eriyotomi vowed to do more for the people if voted into power. “I am going to the National Assembly to empower the people and to also attract positive developments to the Warri Federal Constituency. I have worked for the success of people, so people should support my political ambition“

The Igbudu Agbarha Warri -born PDP youth leader ,Delta South, Hon Stanley Agbosa who spoke at the event attested to the goodness of the vising Chief Eriyotomi as he testified amongst other things that the PDP House of Representatives hopeful has been very good to people, irrespective of ethnic group even before he (Chief Eriyotomi) ventured into politics, adding that “representation is about generousity and humility.

All these good qualities are embedded in Chief Thomas Eriyotomi. I am very convinced that if he gets there, the Urhobos of Warri and indeed other ethnic groups in the Warri Federal Constituency will be proud of him as the their representative. So let us give him our total support. “

In response, Dr Israel N Abido stated that if Chief Eriyotomi succeeds in the contest, he should be mindful of the fact that he is going to the National Assembly to also represent the interest of the Warri indigenous Urhobos and Ijaws, saying that “ as it is now, the Urhobos of Warri are very disadvantaged to represent the Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives. So when you get there carry us and others along. Many are called but few are chosen. You have our prayers and support “

The occasion was richly graced by party faithfuls from the five Agbarha Agbarha Warri wards under twelve wards structure of Bowen, Okere, Igbudu, Edjeba and Ogunu/Okurode including Chief Eriyotomi ‘ teeming supporters from the various wards in Warri South, Warri South West and Warri North local government.

High point of the event was a special prayer said for Chief Eriyotomi in Jewish tradition by the Ukpokiti Agbarha Warri born Jewish leader Dr( Rabbi) Israel N Abido ( JP)