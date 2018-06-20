ERA tasks NASS on laws to guarantee environmental rights

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Environmental Rights Action, Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FOEN, has tasked the National Assembly to make laws that would guarantee the environmental rights of Nigerians.

ERA made the call in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a two-day workshop organised to sensitise youths of the Niger Delta on issues of environmental laws.

Speaking, Programme Manager, ERA/FOEN, and convener of the workshop, Mike Karikpo, noted that the essence of the workshop was to sensitise and introduce teenagers to the laws and convention of environmental issues in Nigeria and beyond.

Karikpo also said environmental rights action/ friends of the earth Nigeria was poised to building a formidable youth in the Niger Delta region on both local and global ideas of contest on environmental issues with understanding of entrepreneurship skills relating to renewable energy within their environment.

However, one of the facilitators of the workshop, Nosa Tokunbor, stressed the need for legal framework on environmental laws that would guarantee the rights of persons on issues of their environment.