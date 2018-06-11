ERA/FoEN tasks N-Delta youths on environmental awareness

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—YOUTHS in the Niger Delta have been urged to cultivate strong interest in their immediate environment and become agents and crusaders of environmental awareness.

The call was made by the Project Officer, Environmental Rights Action, Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, Nosa Tokunbor, at a youth training on Rights, Environmental Laws and Conventions for young people in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Tokunbor, who described the training as imperative as it seeks to enlist youths’ support and involvement in tackling some environmental challenges, said: “We agree that the activities of the oil companies are destructive on the people of the Niger Delta, whose source of livelihood had been destroyed and their rights infringed upon, yet there are still laws which the communities and people of the Niger Delta can still rely on and these laws are not just paper tigers but enforceable laws. Therefore, it is fundamental that our young people are conversant with issues relating to their immediate environment.”