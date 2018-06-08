Envoy commends Ooni over Yoruba in Diaspora

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana, Femi Abikoye has commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II for working towards uniting Yoruba in the diaspora with their ancestral roots.

Receiving Ooni’s contingent that was passing through Ghana en route Brazil at Nigerian House, Accra, Abikoye said many descents of the Yoruba race have not hidden their acceptance of Ooni Ogunwusi’s decision to unite all members of the race residing outside Nigeria with their roots.

Abikoye said: “The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has not hidden his intention to unite all members of Yoruba race, wherever they are and bring them together to further preserve and market Yoruba culture to the rest of the world.

“This effort is yielding the expected result. There is improved cultural awareness among people of the race in all parts of the world. Those in Diaspora are pleased that their father still remembers them.

“The move by Ooni will soon lead to influx into all Yoruba speaking states and Ile Ife of many members of the race in Diaspora.”