Environment Africa hosts 2nd women in RE forum

Environment Africa Magazine is set to host the second annual gathering of women in energy with a focus on how and ways women are enabling sustained empowerment in the industry.

In May 2017, the first women in Renewable Energy, RE, network- a recognition and listing of women in the sector who have through dint of passion, hardwork, initiative and determination and changing the gender narratives in the industry was hosted.

According to the organizers, “The role and focus of women as enablers of socio-economic and ecological growth have become synonymous with sustainable development globally.

“From the rural communities to the cities; from boardrooms to homes, farms to markets, gender entrepreneurship and empowerment has become a movement towards not just attaining the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, but for sustained national and economic growth.”

On it focus on Renewable Energy, RE, the organizer noted that “RE is already playing a key role in the socio-economic development of Nigeria, and extremely importantly, in the development of women and growth of women entrepreneurship, both in Rural and Urban areas; with attendant impact on Agricultural Development and food security, establishment of small scale economic hubs, job creation and activation of specialized skill sets.

“Energy plays a critical part in socio-economic development whilst providing a global avenue for countries to enable gender empowerment and this forum has been conceptualized to localize that consciousness.”

The event seeks to identify and profile women who are impacting on the development of the sector and enhance cross-sector networking to deepen women entrepreneurship and empowerment.

It also seek to promote RE development as a veritable avenue for socio-economic development, sustainable and clean energy provision as well as women’s involvement in the environment.