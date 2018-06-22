Enugu West: Onyekwelu dares Ekweremadu

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—FORMER regent of Agbadala/Aham Kingdom in Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Uche Onyekwelu has declared his interest to challenge the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu for the senatorial ticket on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Onyekwelu said he would contest against Ekweremadu for Enugu West Senatorial Zone District based on the fact that the Senator said he was yet to make up his mind on whether he would contest the senatorial election or not.

According to him. Ekweremadu made it clear to his aides that “he has not made up his mind on his next political moves,” hence the need for him to go for the ticket.

His words: “Dr. Ekweremadu has made it clear to his aides that he has not made up his mind on his next political moves as he has been in the Senate for the past 16 years.

“From all indications, the senator has his eye on the Vice Presidential slot come 2019, paving the way for an Oji River candidate to emerge.

“As a private sector person, I carry out a lot of social responsibilities with so many people in my employment and I have been assisting indigent people and meeting their needs and have come to believe that politics needs people like me who have the capacity and ability in some ways to move things forward.

“Politics needs people like me who have the required skill and desire to change things in such a way that will be more productive.

“As a private person, I am already fulfilled and have no reason to serve in order to amass wealth. To work for European Union and World Bank, you must know your job well and be very focused.

“As things are today, private people are coming into politics to change things and get things going in the right way.

“The zoning arrangement also gives me the opportunity to seek for this office as the offices today in Enugu West gives Oji River the right to seek for this office.

“Awgu today had Mr. Toby Okechukwu at the Federal House of Representatives and Hon. Ude Okoye as the National Youth leader, Udi/Ezeagu has the Deputy Governorship of the state. So, it is only Oji-River as a local government that is left out in this political arrangement which my entrance into the senate will duly address,’ he added.