Enugu Police arrests man who swindles litigants in court premises

Enugu – The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Ifeanyi Odo, who hangs around court premises in the metropolis and swindle litigants by offering to help them perfect their bail conditions.



The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in Enugu on Friday that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Central Police Station, Enugu, following a tip-off by victims.

Amaraizu said that the suspect, who hails from Imilike Agu in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State operated in court locations where he targeted litigants, who had difficulty meeting their bail terms.

“Odo is now in `a hot soup’ over his alleged nefarious activities of swindling parties desirous of getting their relations out on court bail by collecting money from them and disappearing.

“Before his arrest, the suspect as gathered, has been in the habit of allegedly doubling as an agent who usually perfects court bailing processes for litigants,’’ the Police spokesman said in a statement.

He noted that Odo used the avenue to defraud his unsuspecting victims who mistook his action to be real.

“It was gathered that the suspect had allegedly defrauded a certain man who had come to facilitate the court bail of his relations to the tune of N25,000 under the pretense that he was going to facilitate the bail.

“At some point, he was noticed not to have fulfilled his assignment and disappeared.

“It was further gathered that every attempt to get him by the victim identified as Olamide. whom he allegedly defrauded, proved abortive.

“He was tracked down when a manhunt was declared for him and the money recovered from him,” Amaraizu said.

According to him, the man confessed that he actually collected N25,000 from Olamide who had approached him to get a surety for the bail of his sister but after, could not get a surety and did not come back to tell Olamide.

Amaraizu said that the suspect disclosed that he was a motor spare parts dealer.

He noted that investigation had commenced on the matter. (NAN)