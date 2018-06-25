Enugu monarch deploys 12 months salary to empower youths

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – TRADITIONAL ruler of Obuofia and Omuoha autonomous community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH, Igwe Obiora Igwesi, has made arrangement to utilise his 12 months salary to empower the youths in the community.

The traditional ruler and founder of Igwesi Youth development foundation, Igwe Igwesi made the disclosure during the inauguration of Igwesi youth foundation board of trustee at his palace in Obuofia.

Inaugurating the trustee members of the Foundation, Igwesi stated that there were many indigent youths in dire need of aid for education, business establishment but could not find help.

He therefore called on the well-meaning individuals of the community and government to join hands in providing what will be used to come to the rescue of such needs.

Igwesi said that the youth foundation which is under the umbrella of Igwesi human development foundation was an act of charity and love that cuts across boundaries, ethnic groups and races all over the world.

“The compass of this youth development foundation is arising from the main umbrella body of human development foundation we have. The human development encompasses both the youth, old women and men but what we are doing today has a focus, it entered on the youth empowerment.

“We have some students who have been rusticated from school because they don’t have finances to sponsor their education, but by this arrangement, we are going to intervene to this matters and ensure that thus students go back to their various schools and complete their education carers.

“The foundation had to take off with my one year of salary as a traditional ruler and it’s not limited to that. We should seek for sponsorship into the programme as long as there is life, my friends and government would be called upon to come and give a greater weight and colour to the foundation”, Igwesi stated.

Igwe Igwesi promised that the foundation would redirect the thinking of youths towards improvement, progress and development to make Obuofia a greater community.

“We want to make sure that youths who may have been digressing in one way or the other shall now come together to achieve a focal determined pursuit for progress”, He said.

Igwesi who urged all the beneficiaries to make proper use of the money given to them, pointed out that they will also help other in time to come to keep the trend going.

Appreciating the good work of Igwe Igwesi, the newly inaugurated trustee chairman of Obuofia, Hon. Steve Nweke on behalf of other members thanked God for making today a reality.

He lauded Igwesi for his relentless effort in empowering the people of Obuofia, Omuoha community, Nkanu West and Enugu state.

He promised that they would discharge their duties accordingly to make sure that the plan of Igwesi would’ve achieved.

The newly elected trustee members are; Hon. Steve Obuofia, chairman of Obuofia community, Hon. Henry Omeke, secretary, Prince Onochie Igwesi, Pastor Emeka Okeke, chairman of Omuoha community, Comrade Emeka Nnaji, secretary and many others.