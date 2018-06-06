Why Enugu isn’t in court over OPL 915, 916— LG boss

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— Mr. Fidelis Ani,chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Enugu State’s host of oil deposits has said it is dangerous for the Federal Government to have gone into prospecting oil from a basin in dispute between Enugu, Anambra and Kogi states.

Ani said it would have been better if the Federal Government had waited to conclude on the boundary dispute between the three states before it allocated Oil Prospecting Licenses, OPL 915 and OPL 916.

The council boss in an interview in Enugu, yesterday, said Enugu State’s hands are tied in seeking for legal actions because oil deposits were within the purview of the Federal Government to administer, noting that the state is hopeful that the Federal Government will do justice in determining the boundary logjam among the three states.

Ani said: “Currently, there is a boundary quagmire between Kogi, Enugu and Anambra states on who owns that oil deposit.

“Last month, we met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Director General National Boundary Commission.”