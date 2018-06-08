Enugu govt commences construction of 200-bed specialist hospital

By Chinedu Adonu

THE administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the release of the sum of N374.9 million for the construction of a 200-bed specialist hospital in the state to be known as Adada Specialist Hospital, Igbo-Ano.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council, EXCO, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji disclosed that the approval was for the first phase of the project located within four neighbouring communities of Ovoko, Iheaka (in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area), Orba and Imilike (in Udenu L.G.A).

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the specialist hospital, where he reiterated his administration’s commitment to quality, accessible and affordable healthcare delivery and declared his resolve to construct similar specialist hospitals in the two other senatorial districts of the state.

Explaining further on the Adada Specialist Hospital, Engr. Nnaji stated that the phase one of the hospital “has every facility of a specialist hospital such as the maternity section, accident emergency unit, x-ray department, female ward; consulting room, among others”, adding that the whole essence was to take quality healthcare delivery to the rural areas.

Also speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, described the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi as “an embodiment of good governance.”