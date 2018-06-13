Enugu Doctors drum support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Medical doctors in Enugu State for the first time in the history of the state yesterday paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House in appreciation of his entrenchment of peace and good governance.

The doctors, who came out in their numbers expressed support for Gov. Ugwuanyi, saying that the decision was based on the governor’s strong commitment to God and their objective assessment of his sterling performance in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

They observed that besides regular payment of salaries on 23rd of every month, massive infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts, and other numerous people-oriented programmes in all spheres of development, Enugu State through Gov. Ugwuanyi’s meticulous financial management and commitment to public expenditure transparency, has been rated high as “among the only three states that have fulfilled obligations to their workers”.

The doctors added that Enugu is “one of the few states that can survive without federal allocations”, among others, saying: “We have come to identify with you; to tell you that we are happy and proud of you; to say that you have done well and we are in solidarity and in support of your administration to continue beyond 2019”.

In their remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Festus Uzor and Dr. Fintan Ekochin, described the visit as “unprecedented in the history of Enugu State”, stressing: “it was a clear indication that the governor is doing well”.

Dr. Uzor therefore, advised the governor that “whatever you have been doing to earn this rare solidarity and support, may you continue to do it”, adding that “this visit will serve as a tonic for you to do more and much better”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who expressed gratitude to the doctors for the show of support and solidarity, highlighted the various achievements of his administration in the Health sector, especially in the rural areas, and assured them that he will not take such gesture for granted.

Some of the doctors present at the event, comprising elders in the medical profession, professors, consultant surgeons and physicians, resident doctors etc include, Dr Arthur Chinedu Idoko (Coordinator Doctors for Gburus 2019); Prof. Hyacinth Onah (CMD Parklane Hospital Enugu); Rt. Hon. Dr Chukwuemeka Ogbuabor (Chairman House Committee on Health); Dr Ifeanyi Agujuaobi (Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Enugu State); Dr Hillary Agbo (Executive Secretary SPHDA); Dr Agu (Executive Secretary ENSACA).

Others were, Dr John Chukwuani (Health Administrator SHB); Dr Martins Chukwunwike (Former Commissioner for Health); Dr Eric Oluedo (Director VEC); Prof C.B Eze (Former CMD Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu); Prof Ezegwui (Dean of Medicine UNTH, Enugu); Prof Ugochukwu (Provost College of Medicine, Parklane Enugu), Prof. Frank Ezugwu (Dean of Medicine, Parklane Hospital, Enugu); Dr. Barth Enugu, etc.