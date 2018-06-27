Enugu communty accuses Police of bias in investigations over alleged murder of monarch

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—The Ogbozinne Progressive Union, OPU, has accused the Enugu State Police Command of allegedly exhibiting bias in their on-going investigations into the circumstances which led to the killing of their traditional ruler, Igwe Stephen Nwatu, on June 12, 2018.

The Counsel, Dr. O.C. Ezeigwe, also blamed the late Nwatu for allegedly instigating the confrontations that led to his death, while trying to block his people from going to keep an appointment with the state government for the resolution of protracted crises in his community.

“The information at our desk confirmed that the Enugu State Police Command (State Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID), had biasedly declared some citizens of Ogbozinne wanted, after freezing their bank accounts; forcefully closing their business shops in Lagos and other places besides arrests.

“The said police have also, continued to arrest citizens for kangaroo trials and unlawful imprisonments without fair hearing,” even as, “the gang of assailants and arsonists working for his royal highness, are still on rampage and destruction of properties of the community’s citizens (going on),” the lawyer further stated in the petition also signed by three other indigenes of Ogbozinne including Francis Uwakwe, Elder Emmanuel Okenwa and Gabriel Nwodo.

Nwatu was killed at Amodu Awkunannaw, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state by his subjects who were on their way to keep an appointment with the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the state governor, Dr. Festus Uzor, for a peace meeting with the late traditional ruler.

Following Nwatu’s death, the state government last week, announced its decision to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, to investigate the remote and immediate causes of Nwatu’s death as well as the burning of houses belonging to his opponents in the community by Nwatu’s supporters.

The Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Emeka Okeke, who issued the statement, pointed out that the government was pained by the killing of the traditional ruler as well as the burning of people’s property in Ogbozinne.

However, Counsel to the OPU, Dr. O. C. Ezeigwe, said in a statement made available to Vanguard, weekend that the police had taken sides in the matter by declaring some citizens of the area wanted and closing their business shops in Lagos and other areas illegally, after some kangaroo trials.

Ezeigwe’s statement entitled, To whom it May Concern, read, “May it please you to note as follows: That there is a pending court case, suit number HAGB/16/2017, since October 2017, by which the Ogbozinne Progressives, peace and loving leaders and law abiding citizens had taken HRH Igwe Stephen Nwatu and his allies to the High Court of Agbani. The said court sat again on June 11, 2018, between 9.30 and 10.30 am as the matter came up for the sixth time or thereabout. It was conspicuous that HRH Igwe Nwatu and some of his cohorts never showed up for court but they may have been busy planning for the physical confrontation of the plaintiffs which resulted in the mob action of June 11, 2018 at about 2.45pm in a road junction at Amodu, Awkunanaw, another community road through which Ogbozinnes access Enugu. The said mob action was started by HRH and his cohorts.

“That a second suit in respect of the fundamental rights of the Ogbozinne citizens, who have been suffering under draconic rulership of the Igwe and his agents. The said matter, suit number FHC/EN/66/18 was also, fixed at the same high court, for the same June 11,2018 at 11 am, and most surprisingly, Igwe Nwatu, his agents, Enugu State Police Commissioner, the Zone 9 Police Command etc never showed up, at the said court, whereby a new date has been fixed. It was confirmed that the defendants were duly served the court processes by the Federal High Court bailiffs.

“That it is on record that the mob action instigated and orchestrated by HRH, his policies, agents and hired thugs in confrontation against some of their citizens who were on their way to keep their appointment at the Enugu State Government House, had given rise to heavy casualties, where there were many injured victims, including his royal highness.

“A rumour is now ripe that the man, Mr. Jessey N. Okenwa, who was run over by his royal highness’s vehicle is receiving treatment at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu. There is also a very painful rumour, even read in newspapers that his royal highness, Igwe Nwatu passed on. May his soul rest in peace.

“That further to the incident and scenario of the June 11, 2018, exchange of mob actions and attack initiated by his royal highness and his cohorts, several houses/properties belonging to the Ogbozinne Community, especially leaders of Ogbozinne Progressive Forum/Union, were burnt, set ablaze and willfully damaged by the cohorts of his royal highness, while many citizens have turned into refugees, running for their dear lives and incessant police arrests and harassment, are said to be continuing.

“Their various representations, the detailed petitions and save our souls, SOS, appeals have inundated the offices of the governor, National Human Rights Commission, Inspector- General of Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, headquarters, Abuja, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, Zone 9, Umuahia, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters and other relevant agencies…”

The Enugu State Government had while, announcing its decision to constitute a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to find immediate and remote causes of the recent civil disturbances that occurred in Ogbozinne Autonomous Community, which led to the death of Igwe Nwatu and destruction of property, “expressed concern over the ugly and unfortunate incident,” declaring that it “will not fold its arms and watch lives and property of its citizens being destroyed with brazen impunity.”

According to the government, “the panel of inquiry will also ensure that the culprits are brought to book as well as prevent a reoccurrence of this ugly incident.

“Government assures that further measures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of this sad incident in the said community and in any other community in Enugu State as this is not in accordance with the peace and secure environment which this government has been working for assiduously,” Commsioner Okeke further added.