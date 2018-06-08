Enugu Assembly passes 37 bills, ends third session

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Enugu State House of Assembly has within the third session of the 6th Assembly, passed a total of 37 bills and 11 motions.

The House said that within the period, it received 41 bills out of which 32 were executive bills and 9, private membership bills.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Edward Ubosi at the close of the session on Thursday urged members of the House to continue to sustain cordiality and dedication to duty for peace and development in the state.

Ubosi said the legislature remains the key pivotal arm of government whose primary responsibilities were law-making, oversight functions, allocation of resources, representation, among other duties.

He further disclosed that 11 motions were adopted by the House whose resolutions contributed to the good governance in the state.

Members of the House passed a vote of confidence on the speaker and principal officers for quality leadership within the past three years.

Deputy Speaker, Donatus Uzogbado described Ubosi as a good driver and commended the renovation of the chambers, the procurement of electronic equipment and reconstruction of the Assembly’s physical infrastructure.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor representing Nkanu East constituency, moved for a vote of confidence on the speaker and other principal officers of the house.

Member, representing Nsukka West, Hon Dame Nkechi Omeje-Ogbu commended the speaker for ensuring the House remained stable and peaceful.