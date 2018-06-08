Breaking News
Translate

Enugu Assembly passes 37 bills, ends third session

On 3:03 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Enugu State House of Assembly has within the third session of the 6th Assembly, passed a total of 37 bills and 11 motions.

Assembly Mace

The House said that within the period, it received 41 bills out of which 32 were executive bills and 9, private membership bills.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Edward Ubosi at the close of the session  on Thursday  urged members of the House to continue to sustain cordiality and dedication to duty for   peace and development in the state.

Ubosi said the legislature remains the key pivotal arm of government whose primary responsibilities were law-making, oversight functions, allocation of resources, representation, among other duties.

He further disclosed that 11 motions were adopted by the House whose resolutions contributed to the good governance in the state.

Members of the House passed a vote of confidence on the speaker and principal officers for quality leadership within the past three years.

Deputy Speaker, Donatus Uzogbado described Ubosi as a good driver and  commended the renovation of the chambers, the procurement of electronic equipment and reconstruction of the Assembly’s physical infrastructure.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor representing Nkanu East constituency, moved for a vote of confidence on the speaker and other principal officers of the house.

Member, representing Nsukka West, Hon Dame Nkechi Omeje-Ogbu commended the speaker for ensuring the House remained stable and peaceful.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.