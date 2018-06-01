Ensure completion of Excravos dredging, Ijaw, Itsekiri beg FG

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—IJAW and Itsekiri youths have enjoined the Federal Government to ensure the commencement and completion of the dredging of the Excravos bar to Warri port, noting that the project should not be abandoned like several other projects in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State, at the flag-off of the sensitisation campaign for communities along the lines of the dredging project to seek their support for the successful completion of the exercise when it takes off, President, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr Eric Omare and President of Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, Mr Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, assured that youths of the two ethnic nationalities would ensure that contractors handling the project discharge their jobs without hindrance.

“The contract has been awarded but this is one thing, executing it is another. We appeal for timely execution and completion of the project,” Weyinmi said.

The youth leaders said, “We strongly believe that this is a welcome development towards reviving the moribund Warri economy and other neighbouring states. We appreciate the Federal Government for this bold step.”

Manager, Warri Port, Mr Simon Okeke, who also spoke at the sensitization programme, said peace was germane to the success of the port, appealing that piracy, robbery and related crimes should be discouraged for ship owners to feel safe to do business at the port when it comes on stream.