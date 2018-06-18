Eno Iyamba emerges chairman NBA-YLF Calabar

Barrister Eno Iyamba and members of the newly elected executives of Nigerian Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Forum, Calabar branch, have been inaugurated by the Chief Judge of Cross River State, Justice Michael Edem.

The inauguration, which took place at the Cross River State Judiciary Headquarters in Calabar, saw Justice Edem, represented by Justice Eyo Effiom Ita, urge the executives to live up to their billing as legal practitioners and uphold the ethics of the legal profession.

Iyamba, who spoke on behalf of the new executive said, “We pledge our loyalty and commitment to the forum, as well as promise to do everything necessary to reunite the forum.”

The elected and inaugurated executive members are Barristers Eno Iyamba, Chairman, Patience Agala, Vice-Chairman, Edim Edim, Secretary, Terem Inyambe, Publicity Secretary, Nwamara Daberechi, Legal Adviser, and Doris Manyo, Treasurer.