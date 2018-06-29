Enact law to combat maritime crimes, FG urged

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT —MARITIME Law Enforcement Agencies, MLEA, has urged the Federal Government to enact a law to combat maritime crimes in the country.

In a communique after a seminar on Inter-Agency Cooperation, Panacea for Degradation of the Maritime Environment, held as part of Module for Naval Warfare Course 2 of the Naval War College, Nigeria, in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, MLEA said the law would improve maritime safety in the Nigerian waterways.

The seminar featured deliberations on the lecture topic, ‘Implementation of the HSOP on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution’ delivered by Commodore Matthew Onwuegbu, Deputy Director, Data, Naval Headquarters.

The guest lecturer explained that HSOP, produced by a Presidential Committee of MLEA set up in 2016, which bears measurable potentials at improving maritime safety in the Nigerian space, stressing that its implementation without statutory force had undermined its value to offer appropriate procedure for arrest of ships or persons involved in maritime illegalities.