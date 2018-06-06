Empowerment: 172 trained, equipped in Onitsha North/South fed constituency

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – A total of 172 selected constituents from Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency in Anambra State rounded off their week-long skills acquisition programme on poultry production and groundnut production, processing and packaging in the commercial city of Onitsha, within the constituency.

Out of this number, 132 graduated in groundnut production, processing and packaging, while 40 others graduated in provision of starter packs and poultry production. Both programmes were sponsored by Hon. Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu representing Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The training programmes are coming barely two months after Ikpeazu sponsored 120 trainees from the constituency on beans flour production as part of her efforts to empower as many as possible for self- employment and self reliance.

The trainers of the first batch in the beans flour production were Dr. Aminu Mohammed and Alhaji Jimoh Ibrahim who represented Dr. S. O. Okunade, Executive Director, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, NSPRI, while the trainer in this second batch of the programme on poultry production and groundnut production, processing and packaging was SIDIKAT Integrated Concept Limited.

In his remarks at the commencement of the training programme, the Special Assistant to Ikpeazu, Hon. Uche Okiwe who represented her at both the opening and closing ceremonies, explained that apart from embarking on rehabilitation of some roads and streets in Onitsha, Hon. Ikpeazu thought it wise to train these selected ones as a means of empowering them, rather than folding her arms and watching them begging for alms.

Okiwe further explained that the 172 trainees were selected in the same way the first batch of 120 trainees were selected from the 32 wards that make up Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency, with others selected from widowers associations, town unions, Yoruba, Hausa and Igala people resident in the constituency.

He disclosed that the trainees had been equipped with cash and equipment to start off the production, processing and packaging as soon as possible, just as the first batch of 120 were equipped immediately after their four-day programme to start off trading activities.