Emmanuel laments lack of support from FG over erosion menace

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has identified erosion as a major problem in the state, bemoaning lack of support from the Federal Government to address the menace.

Emmanuel, weekend, while fielding questions from journalists during a press conference held at the banquet hall, Government House Uyo, said that his administration would only be able to intervene on some of the erosion site because of non availability of funds and huge amount of money being demanded by contractors to tackle the problem.

He explained that state government had already approached and written to the Federal Government in respect of the situation but had not received any response from the Federal Government.

He said: “The erosion sites we have in Akwa Ibom are overwhelming. If you go round Akwa Ibom, you will discover that it is one of the major problems that we have and it is a natural disaster. The erosion on Uyo village Road, we took Niger Pet there to do some intervention.

“We had a similar situation in Government House here and we had to deploy Julius Berger. And you know it is not just like road construction, so you know the amount of money they are demanding. We can only do the best that we can.