Electrician takes home N1m in StarTimes millionaire promo

A middle-aged man from Warri, Delta state, Godwin Igbibi has become the 2nd person to win N1,000,000 in the ongoing StarTimes Millionaire promo, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a statement issued to newsmen, the Public Relations Manager, Mr. Kunmi Balogun noted that Igbigbi’s smartcard number was picked at the raffle draw held at the company’s office during the selection of the week 2 winners of the promo.

The statement read in part. “We are pleased to announce Godday Igbigbi, a 32-year-old electrician based in Warri, Delta State as the 2nd winner of N1,000,000 in the StarTimes Millionaire Promo.

Igbigbi, a StarTimes subscriber for over 5 years won the week 2 raffle which was conducted under the watchful eyes of the National Lottery Commission.

We have since invited him to Lagos and given him his money” Balogun was also quoted as saying “20 lucky subscribers had won 43 inch StarTimes TV sets while 60 others went home with 1 year free subscription.”

StarTimes had in May announced the commencement of its millionaire promo, with a promise to reward subscribers with N1,000,000 every week for 14 weeks, as part of the build-up to the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup.