Elections: Don’t disenfranchise person with Disabilities, Group tells INEC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki has been urged to transmit the Nigeria Disabilities Bill that had been passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Making the advocacy in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), said the measure became imperative as part of the ways to protect their rights and make them relevant in the electoral process.

It also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), to create enabling environment for persons living with disabilities(PWDs) to be able to participate in Ekiti and Osun

governorship polls as well as the 2019 general elections unhindered.

Speaking during the flag off campaign for equal voting access in Ekiti, the CCD Executive Director, Mr. David Anyaele, said INEC must fashion ways to remove all barriers preventing their members from participating during elections.