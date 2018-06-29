This election will reclaim Ekiti from Fayose — 2015 APC Legislative candidates

APC 2015 House of Assembly candidates in the 2015 general elections have rallied support for the party’s candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, ahead of the July 14 governorship poll.

They urged the electorate to vote Fayemi in the election saying the APC flag bearer has the answers to the socio-economic problems afflicting the state. Acting under the aegis of G-16, the 2015 APC Assembly candidates said Fayemi’s choice by the party as a candidate offers an opportunity to reclaim Ekiti and restore its values.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the group expressed regrets that “Ekiti is presently going through an unprecedented hardship and bad governance under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration.”

The communiqué was signed by the Coordinator, Mr. Aderemi Adedara; Secretary, Mr. Dapo Osunniyi and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bisi Dada. They said: “On the 14th of July, 2018, Ekiti people have a date with destiny. We therefore call on the good people of Ekiti State to vote for Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for the restoration of our collective dignity, hope, values, positive economic transformation.

“We also believe that his administration, when elected, will ensure the return of the Local Council Development Areas to bring government closer to the people, Social Security Scheme, Peace Corps, YCAD, Youth Volunteers Scheme, infrastructure and human development.