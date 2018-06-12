Eld-el-Fitri: FRSC deplores 70 personnel, patrol vehicles, others on Benin-Ore expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deplored 70 personnel, three patrol vehicles, one tow vehicle and one ambulance on Benin – Ore expressway for the Eld-el-Fitri celebration.

The FRSC said that the special patrol, which will begin from June 13 to June 18, was to ensure free flow of traffic, safety of lives and property during the festivity.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the Unit Commander, Ore Unit in Ondo State, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ore.

The FRSC boss urged motorists to always slow down and park very well when they are waved down by FRSC personnel for routine checks.

He also warned motorists against overloading of goods and passengers, speeding, use of expired tyres and other traffic offences.

‘‘We are deploring over 70 personnel, three patrol vehicles, a tow vehicle and an ambulance on the Benin-Ore expressway during the Sallah celebration.

‘‘I urge motorists to all obey all traffic rules and cooperate with our personnel when they flag them down for routine checks,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss wished the Muslim faithful Barka-de-Sallah and accident free celebration. (NAN)