El-Zakzaky’s trial: Policeman killed as Shiites protest in Kaduna

Judge’s absence stalls trial of El-Zakzaky, wife

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—At least one policeman was reportedly stoned to death, yesterday, as members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, clashed with the Police in Kaduna.

The killing of the policeman came on a day the leader of the Islamic sect, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeena, were arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court 4 along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in the heart of the city.

But the trial of the duo was stalled by the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada.

Members of the sect have been protesting in Kaduna since Wednesday, demanding the release of their leader who has been in detention for about two years.

While a policeman was allegedly stoned to death, a patrol van belonging to Nigeria Police Force was set ablaze around Kano road area of the metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mukhtar Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident but said he was going to give details later.

Gunshots were heard along Ahmadu Belllo Way as well as Katsina Road in the city centre, forcing traders at Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Central Market to hurriedly close shops and scamper for safety.

The protest by the group engendered a traffic gridlock, forcing residents to take another route to avoid being caught in the melee.

Heavily armed men of Department of State Service, DSS, brought El-Zakazaky and his wife to Kaduna High Court 4 at 9:15am in dark-coloured Sports Utility Vehicle.

All routes leading to the court were barricaded by security operatives, creating hardship on users of the road.

A few people who were allowed into the court premises were thoroughly frisked by security men

El-Zakzaky was charged by Kaduna State government on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

The Shiite leader and the wife were first arraigned on May 15, 2018, and the court adjourned to June 21, 2018 for hearing on bail application.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the case was stalled due to the absence of the Judge and the case was later adjourned to July11, 2018, for hearing on the bail application.

Counsel to El-Zakzaky, Mr. Femi Falana, told journalists that the continued arraignment of his client, was an exercise in futility as Federal High Court in Abuja had granted him bail.

The Federal Government had ignored the bail granted El-Zakzaky before he was arraigned on fresh counts by Kaduna State government.

According to Falana, the continued detention of El-Zazaky is the height of contempt of court in the land by the government.

He said: “The Nigerian State had been ordered to release our client since December 2, 2016, but they are still being held by the state.

“It is the height of contempt and to compound the contempt, the government has brought them to court for offences they know nothing about.”

“They are charging them with all manner of offences and since those charges have not been read in court, we don’t know whether they are going to change their mind, but as far as we are concerned, we are demanding for justice for our client.

“What happened in court today (yesterday) is that the court did not sit. We were informed by the Registrar of the Court that his Lordship was indisposed and in the circumstance, you have to take a date, the prosecution and defense counsel have agreed to come back on 11th July 11, 2018 , for possible arraignment and file an application for bail for our client,’’ he said.