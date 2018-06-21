El-Zakzaky’s trial : Policeman stoned to death as Shiites protest in Kaduna

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

A policeman was reportedly stoned to death, Thursday in the clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the police in Kaduna.

The brutal killing of the policeman came on a day that the leader of the Islamic sect, Ibraheem El Zakzaky and wife, Zeena were arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court four(4) along the Ibrahim Taiwo Road in the heart of the city on Thursday.

This is disheartening from the Shiites in Kaduna. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/YyeGH1JFbv — Abdul J Saeed (@abdul4saeed) June 21, 2018

But the trial could of the duo could not because of the absence of the presiding judge, Mr. Justice Gideon Kurada.

Members of the sect have been protesting in Kaduna since Wednesday demanding the release of their leader who has been in government captivity for about two years.

While a policeman was allegedly stoned to death, a patrol van belonging to the Nigeria Police Force was set ablaze around Kano road area of the metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mukhtar Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident, but said he was going to give details later.

Gunshots were heard in along Ahmadu Belllo Way as well Katsina road in the city centre, forcing traders at the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Central Market (Central Market) to hurriedly close shops and scamper for safety.

The protest by the group engendered a traffic gridlock, forcing residents to take another route to avoid being caught in melee.

Heavily armed men of the Department of State Services brought El-Zakazaky and wife, Zeena brought to the Kaduna High Court 4 at 9:15am in dark-coloured Sports Utility Vehicle.

All routes leading to the court were barricaded by security operatives, creating hardship on users of the road.

