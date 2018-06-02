Ekweremadu performs ground breaking ceremony of N13b Delta Secretariat project

By Festus Ahon

DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday performed the ground breaking ceremony of the N13 billion State Central Secretariat project and commissioned the 24.4 kilometres Nsukwa/Ejeme-Aniogor/Ndemili Road/Agbor/ Alidinma Road spanning across four local government areas.

Ekweremadu who arrived the State Thursday evening, also commissioned the State Library complex, Asaba, the 1.5 kilometres Owa-Alidinma road in Ika North East Local Government Area and Bonsaac, Nze Francis Street/Uche Wenwembu Street/Onwa Nwachinemelu Street in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area of the state. He also inspected the Storm Water Drainage at Golf Course end, Asaba.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who conducted the deputy Senate President said the 7-storey secretariat complex which is already at the first floor stage will be completed with state-of-the-art facilities by May 2019.

Okowa said the complex would house all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government, adding that it would be a one-stop shop for doing government business.

The governor who was accompanied by his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and other top government functionaries, said when completed, the central secretariat would save government the cost of paying rent annually for private properties being occupied by MDAs.

Commissioning the Library complex, Ekweremadu described the library as the mother of all projects of the Okowa administration, saying “I consider this library as the mother of all the projects that we have seen today because knowledge is power. Without knowledge, we will not be able to achieve all the others. The British were able to colonise us because they had superior knowledge through education.

“The challenges of insurgency and terrorism that we have today in our country will be pushed away with education. We need to invest in education, and I must thank Governor Okowa for this library complex where people can come and seek knowledge”.

Ekweremadu who had earlier commissioned different road projects and undertook an inspection tour of the secretariat project and the storm drainage project, said the present oppressive system being witnessed in the country will soon pass away. The Deputy Senate who was elated, said roads are critical infrastructure with the capacity to galvanise socio-economic activities in any community, enjoining the people the people to reciprocate government’s gesture through unrelenting support for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

“We must continue on the part of excellence and I want to thank the people for their support for Governor Okowa’s administration, you (Governor Okowa) are a man of the people and to God be the glory,” he added.