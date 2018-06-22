Ekweremadu hails Super Eagles on victory over Iceland

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their victory over Iceland in their second group game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said that the Eagles manifested the true Nigerian spirit, noting, however, that they should not relent, but bring out the best in them in order to book a place in the round of 16. He said, “I congratulate the Super Eagles on this resounding victory.

I am happy that they overcame their demoralising loss to Croatia and a disappointing first half today to give Nigerians and Africans something to cheer. “However, we are obviously not in the round of 16 yet. The Super Eagles should rather see this superlative win as a motivation to fly over a wounded and demystified Argentine team.