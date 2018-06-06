Ekweremadu has done well, but… —Onyema

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—LEGAL practitioner-cum-politician, Mr. Ogochukwu Onyema, has commended the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu for representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone for 16 years at the Senate, but called on him to step aside and give another person the opportunity to represent Enugu West.

Onyema, who made his intention to run for the senatorial seat of Enugu West known at an interaction with newsmen in his law office said it was high time Ekweremadu stepped aside.

He said his aspiration to represent his people at the senate began many years ago and that his Udi people are agitated that none of their sons or daughters has been to the upper legislative chamber since independence.

His words: “Ekweremadu has done well. He has given what he has. He has been there for sixteen years and should allow others to contest the seat.

“Every one of us knows that there is a peak for everything, after which it starts to decline.”