Ekiti will never tolerate someone like Fayose or his like again — Afuye ex-commissioner

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Fuminiyi Afuye, a chieftain of the APC and former Commissioner for Information in the state has commended the reconciliatory efforts of the flag bearer of the party in the July 14, Governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Afuye said, “were it not for the bold steps taken by Fayemi immediately after the conclusion of the Governorship primaries, the story would have been different for the party.”

The APC chieftain, equally commended the maturity and spirit of sportsmanship displayed by Fayemi’s co-contestants, stressing that all these worked together for the party’s unity.

He was optimistic that victory would come the way of the party in the governorship election, adding that the PDP government led by Mr. Ayo Fayose has failed the people.

“Well, I won’t say that it is maturity displayed by the stakeholders and it also showed that democracy is growing and the people have to look at options. If someone is truly a democrat, that you lost in any contest did not mean that you had to run away or look for space outside your party”.