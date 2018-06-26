Ekiti poll: Why voters must reject APC- Ondo PDP boss

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- The Ondo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Clement Faborode, has advised voters in Ekiti State to avoid the bad experience Ondo people are currently witnessing under the APC-led government, by rejecting Kayode Fayemi in the June 14 gubernatorial election.

He said this in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday while addressing some council workers who were on a solidarity visit to Governor Ayodele Fayose.

In a statement by Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Faborode said Ondo State people have had all the gains made under a PDP government reversed by the current APC administration.

“Free health services and education provided by the PDP in Ondo State were cancelled by the APC administration. Didn’t you hear when pregnant women protested in Ondo State? State hospitals where pregnant women used to deliver free of charge now collect huge sums of money from them.

” Students in tertiary institutions now pay through the nose. All the promises they made were not fulfilled. Ondo and Ekiti people are the same and I don’t pray and want Ekiti people to suffer under an APC government. When the APC was in government here, they sacked council workers and some teachers and threatened to sack more.

“If they come back to office, they will sack workers. I was formerly the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government Area in Ondo State and I know the worth of council workers. Please go and be the apostles of no room for APC in Ekiti State,” he said.

Faborode noted that Governor Fayose did not sack any worker despite the challenging financial condition of the state and added that the best thing would be a continuity of the legacies of the administration by voting PDP’s Prof Kolapo Olusola in the July 14 election.

He added that since the advent of civil rule in the country in 1999, only the PDP has not changed from its original set up, saying other parties had changed one way or the other.