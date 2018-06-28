Ekiti Poll: Court hears suit seeking to disqualify Fayemi July 3

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Bwari, yesterday, fixed July 3 to deliver judgment on a suit challenging the eligibility of former Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to participate in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Justice Othman Musa reserved his judgment after parties in the matter argued and adopted their final briefs of argument.

The court had earlier ordered the service of hearing notices on both Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress, APC, who were listed as 1st and 2nd defendants, to enable them to respond to legal issues that were raised in the suit which was filed by African People’s Party, APP.

The government of Ekiti State was equally cited as the 3rd Defendant in the matter.

Specifically, APP, through its lawyer, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, among others, is praying the court to determine “Whether or not upon a calm reading of Section 182 (1) (i) of the 1999 Constitution as Amended and having regard to the indictment of the 1st Defendant by the Ekiti State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, the 1st Defendant is not Constitutionally disqualified to hold public office especially office of the Governor of Ekiti State of Nigeria?”

“Whether or not upon a sober reading of Section 182(1) (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, a political party [such as the 2nd Defendant herein] can validly sponsor a candidate [such as the 1st Defendant herein] constitutionally disqualified from vying for the office of a Governor of a State?”