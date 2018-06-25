Ekiti gov poll: Prepare for APC’s defeat, Fayose tells Presidency

By Dapo Akinrefon

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose said, yesterday, that the Presidency should be ready for the defeat of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

Fayose, who stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu was reacting to the quit notice given to him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by the Presidency during the APC’s national convention in Abuja at the weekend.

The governor said the Presidency did not need a soothsayer to educate them that its candidate would not be able to win in Ekiti because he had offended stakeholders, who are the real voters.

Fayose said: “While the President said though he wished that Fayemi would win, elections are not predictable; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had said any party could win. This is because they have been told the truth. How can Fayemi win when he lacks the support of the critical sectors, the voters?

“He has offended the teachers, who he demoted, harassed and planned to sack. They also know that if Fayemi comes back, he is going to sack them, so, how will teachers vote for him?

“Local government workers that Fayemi harassed and said were not necessary are not his friends. Recently, he said no local government needs more than 200 workers, signifying that he plans to sack them if elected. They won’t vote for him.

“He said commercial motorcyclists are a nuisance and should be barred from operating in the state. They will not vote Fayemi or the APC. The list is endless and the people of the state who are reeling under the heavy debts he put the state into, have rejected him,” he said.