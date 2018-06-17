Ekiti gov, 2019 elections will be better than previous polls — INEC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it may need not deploy large number of security personnel to polling booths in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The electoral umpire said this was possible if the achievements it recorded in recent elections, which it claimed the global community acknowledged to be largely transparent and credible, could be maintained.

The body assured that the Ekiti and the 2019 general elections will be better than the previous polls.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, said part of what will make the Ekiti governorship election a huge success was the fact that the state was ranked the best in Nigeria in terms of peaceful conduct during elections based on the outcome of the 2014 election.

The electoral body spoke in Ado Ekiti during a voter education programme tagged : ‘Vote not Fight, ‘Election No Be War’ organized by a non-governmental organization under the aegis of New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative (NIGAWD).

The programme was co-funded by the United Kingdom Agency for International Development (UKAID), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Nigeria Democratic Institute (NDI).

Raji, who was represented by the commission’s Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Taiwo Gbadegesin, said: “The 2015 general elections which people said were largely successful will be nothing compared to the elections that will be conducted in Ekiti and 2019”.