Ekiti gov, 2019 elections will be better than previous polls — INEC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it  may need not deploy large number of security personnel to polling booths in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

INEC National Chairman, Mahamood Yakubu addressing pressmen on new release of 2019 Election Time Table and Schedule of Activities for 2019 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections while at INEC Office Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

The electoral umpire said this  was possible if  the  achievements it  recorded in recent elections, which it claimed the  global community acknowledged to be largely transparent and credible, could be maintained.

The body assured that the Ekiti  and the 2019 general elections will be better than the previous polls.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, said part of what will make the  Ekiti governorship  election a huge success was the fact that  the state  was ranked the best  in Nigeria in terms of peaceful conduct during elections based on the outcome of the 2014  election.

The electoral body spoke  in Ado Ekiti  during a voter education programme tagged : ‘Vote not Fight, ‘Election No Be War’ organized by a non-governmental organization under the aegis of New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative (NIGAWD).

The programme was co-funded by the  United Kingdom Agency for International Development (UKAID), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Nigeria Democratic Institute (NDI).

Raji, who was represented by the commission’s Public Relations Officer  in Ekiti, Taiwo Gbadegesin, said: “The 2015 general elections which people said were largely successful will be nothing compared to the elections that will be conducted   in Ekiti and 2019”.


