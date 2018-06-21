Ekiti 2018: NUJ, CSOs sue for violence-free poll

Journalists in Ekiti State, yesterday, marched through the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to warn residents against involvement in electoral violence.

Acting under the aegis of the Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, the press men and women urged residents to conduct themselves peacefully at the poll and not to plunge the state into chaos before, during and after the election.

The procession started at the NUJ Secretariat, Oke Bareke and took the journalists through Isato, Irona, Ijigbo, Old Garage, Okeyinmi, Okesa, Ojumose, and Atikankan areas of the city.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and students and officials of the Ado-Ekiti Campus of the International Institute of Journalism, IIJ, were also part of the procession monitored by the men of the Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

Participants at the rally carried placards and distributed leaflets denouncing violence, arson, electoral malpractices and other conducts that could cause breakdown of law and order.

Some of the placard reads: “We Want Peace in Ekiti,” “Vote, Not Fight, Election No Be War,” “Remember Your Life Is Very Precious,” “Shun Electoral Violence,” “Your Vote Is Your Power, Vote Right,” and “Don’t Allow Yourselves To Be Used as Thugs” among others.

They stopped at various junctions to make advocacy to the people for peaceful poll. Residents applauded them for the gesture which they said was timely.

Speaking at the rally, Ekiti NUJ Chairman, Rotimi Ojomoyela, urged the people of the state not to allow the forthcoming poll to be marred by violence.

Ojomoyela said the rally was the contribution of the NUJ to a peaceful electoral process urging politicians, voters and other stakeholders to maintain peace for the poll to be successful.

“This rally was organized to send a message that electoral violence does not pay and we want to appeal to our people to say no to violence.

“Election is a civic duty and should be done peacefully; we urge eligible voters to go to their polling stations on election day and vote peacefully for the candidates of their choice.

“We urge politicians not to use our children and youths as thugs and we also warn our younger generation not to allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem at election.

“Ekiti is a peaceful state, the NUJ is for peace and we will continue to advocate for peace. All stakeholders in the electoral process must give peace a chance.”

The NUJ Vice Chairman, Aderonke Samo, urged Ekiti youths not to allow politicians to destroy their future by using them to unleash terror during the election.

She said: “Our youths must realise that they have their own lives to live and they should not be tools for violence. Who tells you that you too cannot become president, governor or senator in the nearest future. We don’t want anybody’s blood to be used as sacrifice for election”.