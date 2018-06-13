Ekiti 2018: Impeached Ekiti deputy Speaker dumps PDP for APC

……as chief whip set to join APC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose ‘s continuity agenda suffers another major setback Wednesday as the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Segun Adewunmi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

Also, the House suspended indefinitely a former chief whip, Hon.Akiniyi Sunday

Adewunmi who represents Ekiti West Constituency 1, at the State House of Assembly along side his counterpart from Ikere Constituency, Hon. Akiniyi Sunday, were impeached last month following alleged disloyalty to the governor .

Both have been having a running battle with the Governor Fayose over their alleged support for Prince Dayo Adeyeye who contested against the deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola in the PDP primaries and has since defected to the APC .

He was suspended at the plenary following allegation of gross misconduct, anti-party activities , sleeping on duty Absenteeism and violent against colleagues in the house.

The suspension was based on recommendation by the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the various allegations against him.

Deliberating on the matter all members who spoke condemned the action of Hon.Akiniyi Sunday and threw their support behind the recommendation of the committee.

In view of this the speaker Pastor Kola Oluwawole pronounced Hon. Akiniyi suspended indefinitely.

Mr Akiniyi had last month been relief of his role in the house as chief whip and investigations show that he might announce his defection to the All Progressives Congress any moment from now.

His suspension was as a result of his supports for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress