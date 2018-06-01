Ekiti 2018: CAN warns INEC, Security agencies against rigging

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- The Christians Association of Nigeria(CAN), Ekiti chapter, has appealed to the police and other security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) not to subvert the people’s will during the July 14 governorship election in the State.

The Christian body warned that the sanctity of the ballots must be respected for Ekiti to be politically stable , develop and progress in all ramifications.

The religious body also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to devise ways to curtail killings in the North East and North Central Nigeria, describing how Christians were being mowed down by suspected insurgents and killer herdsmen as horrendous and unacceptable to the body.

The body said the matter became worse and more frightening, with the way these assailants now deployed their arsenals against Christians, by killing worshipers and the people in their places of worship.

The body also mourned the deaths of the CAN General Secretary, Abuja, Dr Musa Asake and the General Overseer of the Chapel of His Glory in Ekiti, Dr. Rev Kunle Salami.

CAN made the stated at its plenary meeting held at First Baptist Church, Odo Ayedun in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State on Friday.

In the communiqué jointly signed by its State Chairman, Rev Joshua Orikogbe and Secretary, Rev Ipinlaye Samuel, said, “We implore INEC and security agencies to be neutral and independent and create conducive atmosphere for free, fair and credible election .

“We call on all Christians to go out and vote for candidates of their choices without fear or intimidation. We also appeal to losers to embrace the winner and equally strive to abide by the rules of elections.”

CAN said several attacks by herdsmen had caused deaths and destruction of property of innocent Nigerians, saying these could ignite another civil war if not properly handled.

“We solicit that the federal government should expedite action for speedy release of Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls who has been in the captivity for over three months.

“The federal government should not just release her, they should bring her captors and the perpetrators of all form of killings in Nigeria to book while we charge our people to be security conscious wherever they may be.” CAN advised.

The religious association begged Buhari to place high premium on youth employment, saying empowerment of these category of population will help in combating insecurity that was daily wreaking havoc on Nigerians.

CAN, however pleaded for religious harmony in the country, saying nothing can profit the nation whose citizens are killing each other due to religious differences.