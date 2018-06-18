Ekiti 2018: Atiku advises APC to accept imminent defeat in good fate

…rigging won’t work in Ekiti- Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and its candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi to accept their imminent defeat at the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The former Vice President who was in Ekiti state with members of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council expressed satisfaction with the level of the preparedness of his party for the upcoming election.

Atiku said that the APC should display its democratic credential for the first time by accepting the outcome of the pending poll in good fate just like the PDP did to the party in 2015.

His words , “We are satisfied that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared for this election. We hope that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will accept the outcome of the election. They should be Democratic for the first time. We have seen how Democratic they are, but for the first time in 2015 we have opposition party taking over from the ruling party, we expect them to do the same.

Also fielding questions from reporters, Governor Ayodele Fayose said that the only thing the opposition APC is holding on to is to allegedly rig the poll, saying that the PDP had already won the election.

“They (PDP leaders) are here because they know that PDP has won this election. Everyone is on the same page with us. The only thing the APC is holding on to is to rig the election. We have told INEC that this is a pointer to the 2019 election. They should save their image.

“The country is bigger than all of us. Let me tell them, if rigging has been tried elsewhere it won’t work here. The people will defend this election. We are aware of plans to bring thugs here to disrupt the election, the people will stand up to them.

“The PDP leadership are in the state today to strengthen our hands and assured us of their support. I want to say that this election is about the people for the people and it must be so. Ekiti election is not only about Nigeria, the whole world is watching.

“We are looking forward to observers from all over the world because I am the voice they want to suppressed. We are prepared for the election and we are going to win.”

Also at the visit were the Deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, former Senate President , David Mark, former Kano state governor, Ibrahim Shekarau,Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel amongst others.