Eid-il Fitr: IBEDC warns customers against illegal connections

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has appealed to customers within its network to desist from engaging in illegal connections during the festive period to save lives and properties.

Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, the Head of Branding and Corporate Communications, IBEDC, gave the warning in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Olanrewaju implored customers to desists from tempering with electricity cables and illegal connections during and after the celebration, saying that the menace was a major challenge to the company’s operations.

According to her, the habit of tapping electrical power directly from Low Tension (LT) lines to power light bulbs during parties, community carnivals was illegal and should be stopped.

“The act has been identified as a major source of leakages and commercial losses to the company making it difficult for the company to account for the full monetary value of the energy received from the market operator.

“Nobody should assume that a wire is safe to touch even if it is down or appears to be insulated. Our customers are advised not to touch any fallen overhead power lines.

“We advise customers to call IBEDC or visit the nearest office to report fallen electrical lines,’’ she said.

Olanrewaju said “we counsel our customers to switch off all electrical appliances and unplug from the mains when not in use and when they are leaving their houses

“ We appealed to customers to avoid cooking close to or under any power (low and high tension) line during festive season.”

She said since the takeover of the company by the new management, the company has made it a priority to stamp out the illegal act in the entire franchise area.

She also warned local electricians to desist from connecting consumers of electricity to its network.

The IBEDC spokesperson enjoined members of the public to report anybody seen engaging in illegal service connection to the nearest police station, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCD) or IBEDC office.

She said that the company offices would be open throughout the holidays, while urging customers to report all faults and pay their bills to any office close to them.

The company also advised customers not leave young children or ward without adequate supervision during and after this festive season to save them from tempering electricity source.

“ Water is a conductor of electricity; do not handle powered electrical appliances, switches, sockets and electrical connections with wet hands.

“Always ensure your hands and other parts of your body are dry before handling electricity to avoid electric shock in your homes and communities during this season,’’ Olanrewaju advised.

She, however, wish all muslims customers within there network happy Eid-il fitr celebrations