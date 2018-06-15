Sallah Message : Ortom urges Muslims to imbibe lessons of Ramadan

By Peter Duru

Sallah Message – Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the 2018 Eid-El-Fitri celebration with a call on them to imbibe the core values and lessons of Ramadan including piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice to guide their relations with fellow human beings.

The Governor who also congratulates them for successfully completing the Ramadan fast said “the season is expected to stir celebrations, but the mood of the state remains sober owing to the mindless attacks that Benue has experienced since the beginning of the year.”

According to a statement issued in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom was further quoted as saying “the humanitarian crisis rocking the state has overstretched our resources with over 500,000 persons currently displaced and about 180,000 of that number living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“But I can assure our people that the State Government is determined to ensure the return of the IDPs to their ancestral homes and also guarantee the resumption in school of the 80,000 affected children.”

He pledged the resolve of his administration to continue to defend the freedom and rights of its people through implementation of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law which seeks to protect both farmers and herders.

The Governor also expressed optimism that though the challenges of governance had been huge in the last three years, his administration had remained focused on fulfilling its promises to the people.