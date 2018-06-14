Eid-El-Fitri: Tricycle, fireworks banned in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – As Muslims celebrates the end of the Ramadan fast, the Plateau State Police Command has placed a ban on the operation of tricycle otherwise known as Keke NAPEP on Sallah day even as the Command reminds that the earlier ban on the use of motorcycle also know as Okada is still in force within the Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

The Command in a statement issued yesterday in Jos and signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mathias Tyopev also stated that there would be strict security at worship centres hence possession of knives and other weapons as well as throwing of stones or hanging on moving vehicles and causing nuisance would not be tolerated.

Members of the public were urged to be security conscious and volunteer useful information to the Police and other security agencies in case of any threat to public peace.

According to the statement, “The Plateau State Police Command had an elaborate stakeholders’ meeting with religious leaders, transporters, owners and operators of event centres and eateries in the State on how to celebrate this year’s Sallah without hitch.

“There is suspension of the operation of tricycles on the Sallah day, the ban on the sales and use of fireworks such as knockout, bangers and other explosives is still being enforced and violators will face the wrath of the law. Vehicles must be packed 500 metres away from the worship centre/praying grounds.

“The ban on the use of motorcycles is still in force within the Jos and Bukuru metropolis, worshippers going to prayer must avail themselves to security search by approved agencies. The possession of knives and other weapons at worship centres, throwing of stones or hanging on vehicles to and fro worship are not allowed.”