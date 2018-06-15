Eid-el-Fitr: Saraki, Dogara, govs, CAN, APC felicitate with Muslims

By our reporters

AS Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts in other parts of the globe to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri after a successful Ramadan, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki,

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, state governors, All Progressives Congress of Nigeria, APC, and Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, have felicitated with them, urging them to sustain the principles of Ramadan in their daily lives.

Saraki in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said in spite of Federal Government’s appreciable efforts in combating the challenge of insecurity, it was imperative for Muslim faithful to utilise this period to pray fervently for peace and unity in the country.

“We have just ended a month long fast thus paving way for the Eid-el-fitri celebrations. These two periods are such times that the Almighty Allah enjoined us to ask for his blessings. We should therefore seize the opportunity to pray for the country and its leaders,” Saraki said.

Saraki called on Nigerians to use the season to promote national integration, saying “Eid-el-fitri is a time of love and goodwill. It gives us a message to love all and hate none.”

He said despite numerous challenges in the country, ‘’hope is not lost”, adding that, “only tolerance, stronger sense of patriotism and love for one another will help the country surmount her present socio-economic challenges.”

Dogara

Also, the Speaker Dogara in his Sallah message, enjoined them to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and replicate same in their daily lives for a better society.

He said: “As you join the rest of the Ummah all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitri, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I enjoin you to replicate and demonstrate in your daily lives the lessons and virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, piety, self denial and genuine love towards one another which you learnt during the month- long fast”.

“This is indeed another moment of celebration and sober reflection. And apart from reflection, I urge you to also take out opportunity, cashing on the spirituality of this festive period to offer special prayers for the nation against the backdrop of the current security and economic situation.

CAN

Meanwhile, in a statement in Abuja, CAN President, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, said: “The CAN leadership reiterates its irrevocable commitment to working with the leadership of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) in promoting peaceful co-existence and ensuring the emergence of a just Nigerian society where justice and equity will become the bonds of our shared humanity, and where none is discriminated against on the basis of their religion or social status.

“Considering the many challenges bedevilling our country, CAN is optimistic that the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) will become more vibrant and effective as to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the myriad ills plaguing our country. While appreciating the gesture of the government in resuscitating NIREC after many years of inactivity, CAN looks forward to a more robust interaction for religious harmony.

“In celebrating the end of the Ramadan, CAN is hopeful that our political leaders at all levels will cease all discriminatory practices on the basis of religious, political or ethnic differences. Since Christianity and Islam preach unity, we earnestly pray that the Federal Government, through security agencies, will find means of resolving rampant killings by Boko Haram terrorists, criminal herdsmen and bandits.

“Once again, Christians all over Nigerians congratulate all Nigerian Muslims, among others, and wish them a happy Eid-el-Fitr.”

APC

For the APC, in a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, “With all the love, blessings and peace on this joyous occasion, we wish Muslims and indeed all Nigerians a happy Eid, and may all our good deeds be accepted by Almighty Allah (SWT).

“As a Party, we remain confident that we will deliver on our promises to the electorate through ongoing implementation of the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. With your continuous prayers, support and cooperation, the ongoing task of building a new Nigeria for our progress, peace, unity and prosperity will be achieved.

Ambode

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode urged Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of tolerance and unity for one another irrespective of ethnic and religious differences as a pathway of building a strong and united nation.

Ambode, in his Eid-el-Fitri message, through his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, stressed that it was only by embracing peace, unity and fairness that Nigerians could begin a rebirth, urging them to imbibe the tenets of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood which the period of the holy month exemplifies.

According to him, “In the last three years, despite the seeming economic challenges, the nation has witnessed appreciable level of development and more can be achieved if all hands are on deck.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, therefore, let us renew our faith in our nation and implore the Almighty God to restore to us those values that place high premium on human life, love for our country, love for our neighbour and sharing even as we ventilate our faith in the unity of our dear country and the possibility of her taking her proper place in the comity of nations.”

He noted that the spirit of Eid-el-Fitri resonates around the virtues of love and respect not just for God but also for fellow humans. “It is only in the spirit of brotherly love and dedication to national service that Nigerians could build the desired nation.”

Wike

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, in his message urged the Muslim Community to pray for the unity and peace of the nation as they celebrate.

The governor called on the Muslim faithful to use the Id-el-Fitr celebrations to re-dedicate themselves to the ideals of peace, security and friendship.

He assured that the State Government and security agencies had put in place security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Sallah.

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, adding that such virtue would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the Muslim community and all residents of the state government’s determination to improve the lives of her citizens.

Amosun

For Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, in his message, by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, said “During Ramadan, which is one of the important pillars of Islam, we were obliged to fast, shun evil actions, speak right and show love to one another. It also compelled us to engage in deep spiritual reflection and I believe that if we all continue in this practice after Ramadan, it will be not only to our benefit as individuals, but also as a nation. Above all, we should not draw back in our devotion to Allah, which is the ultimate of our faith.”

Al-Makura

Similarly, Governor Umaru Tanko Al- Makuraof Nasarawa State, said: “Government will not condone any acts capable of beaching the existing peace prevailing in our state and will deal decisively with any individual(s) and groups whose stock in trade is to perpetuate crime, criminality and fan embers of disunity among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the State”

“Let us all put hands together individually and collectively to contribute our partstowards the sustenance of peace and security in our dear State. As we celebrate this Sallah, I urge us all to re-affirm our obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the noble Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam).”

Abdulfatah

Similarly, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba said; “As we mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan, let’s remember and pray for our brothers and sisters who were unfortunate victims of the Offa robbery. Let’s remember their families, friends and associates in our prayers and generosities.

According the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor enjoined Muslims to uphold lessons of endurance, perseverance and piety that the holy month teaches to “endure the pains inflicted in our hearts by the Offa robbery”.

He called for unity and commitment by all stakeholders towards his government’s efforts to ensure equitable distribution of infrastructure and social amenities across the state.

Lalong

In the same vein, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle urged Muslim faithful to allow its true meaning of Ramadan reflect deep in their lives and on the positive impact it will make on the lives of others.

While wishing all Muslims a happy Eid-el Fitri celebration, the Governor called on citizens of the State to continue praying for sustained economic recovery and for the peace and unity of Nigeria, adding that the government would continue to ensure the security of lives and property as well as the prosperity of all in the State.

Makarfi

Also, former governor of Kaduna State and 2019 Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, in a statement by his Media aide, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, said: “As we bid farewell to Ramadan, Senator Makarfi enjoins all not to lose sight of the lessons inherent in the spiritual rejuvenation, sacrifice and self-deprivation that are some of the fundamental components of the fasting period. This way, we will continue to show empathy to the less privileged and generally be better brothers’ keepers.”

“It is also the earnest prayer of Senator Makarfi that all acts of worship collectively and individually rendered have been accepted by Allah (SWT), especially prayers for the prosperity and sustainable peace in Nigeria.

“As Nigeria grapples with security and other socioeconomic challenges, Senator Makarfi enjoins all to seize the opportunity provided by this holy season to intensify prayers to Almighty Allah for a speedy resolution to all problems, even as he calls on the relatively well-to-do to look out for less privileged friends, brothers and sisters to share with them the joys of the moment,” the statement read.