EId-el-Fitri : Ogun TRACE to flag off special patrol June 10

Sango-Ota(Ogun) – Ahead of the Eid-el-Fitri, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) is to commence a special patrol across the state.



The State Commander of the corps, Olaseni Ogunyemi, said the special patrol would start from June 10 and end on June 24.

“The exercise will involve monitoring of all motorists and other road users, inclusive of high and low capacity vehicles for safety of lives and property across the state.

“It will also cover areas like the diversion points where road reconstruction is ongoing as well as ensure timely clearance of obstructions, prompt rescue/emergency service and collaboration with other security agencies.

“In addition, it will involve all road users through the TRACE Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative, TRACE Emergency Traffic Service in addition to its Community Based Traffic Management Scheme,” Ogunyemi said in a statement.

The statement, signed by Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, TRACE Public Relations Officer, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

The TRACE boss said safety on the nation’s roads was a collective responsibility of all Nigerians and stakeholders, adding “we all have a role to play in securing lives and property.”

While felicitating with Muslim faithful on the forthcoming Eid-el-fitri, Ogunyemi admonish them to reflect on the season and be safety conscious by ensuring strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

He warned that vehicles impounded for violating traffic rules during the festival would not be released until June 25 when the corps would end its special patrol.

He urged the public and motorists to send text messages only to the following nos. — 0703 411 0281, 0706 942 5555 and 0806 4506119 for feedbacks and in case of emergencies. (NAN)