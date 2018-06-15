Sallah Message : Bayelsa State Govt preaches peace, unity

YENAGOA BAYELSA State government has congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan.



A statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson enjoined Muslims to live in peace with one another irrespective of any differences.

He said as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, they should uphold the vital lessons of love, peace and perseverance which the holy month teaches and also called for more prayers for Nigeria.

Iworiso-Markson equally urged Muslims to pray for the nation’s leaders to remain focus in the discharge of their duties for the overall interest of Nigerians.

The Commissioner stressed the need for religious tolerance which he noted will engender peaceful co-existence, unity and a prosperous Nigeria even as the 2019 general elections draw near.