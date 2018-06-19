Eid-el-Fitr tragedy: Visitor stabbed to death in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

It was a sad Eid-El-Fitri celebration for the Idowu family, following the discovery of the lifeless body of their visitor in front of their home at 1 Modupe Street in Alapere area of Lagos.

The deceased, Taofeek Sosanya, (28) as gathered came from Iperu in Ogun State to celebrate the just concluded El-id Fitri with his friend, Femi Idowu, with a plan to return to his base yesterday.

However, on Sunday night, the visitor was said to have left his friend’s apartment to receive fresh air outside, as there was power cut. He was said to have slept off in the process.

Residents of the area were later jolted from sleep by an alarm raised, following the invasion of some armed persons.

When the dust settled, visiting Sosanya was found in the pool of his blood stone dead, where he laid outside.

On closer observation, he was discovered to have been stabbed to death by the unknown assailants.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations officer, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP said investigation into the matter had begun.

He explained that: “At about 11. 40pm, one Femi Idowu of number 1Modupe street off Kazeem reported that one Taofeek Sosanya 28yrs who came to visit him from Iperu went out of the room while he was sleeping to take fresh air, only to be informed later that he had been stabbed to death by unknown persons.

“Policemen visited the scene and removed the corpse, which was deposited at the Mainland morgue for autopsy.”